When Central High School Wildcats return to in-class instruction, the use of lockers will be prohibited under pandemic-related protocol.

To help students conveniently and safely carry district-issued technology as well as textbooks, the Pueblo Central High School Foundation committed $7,000 for the purchase of 1,000 vinyl backpacks.

The bright blue "mobile lockers" adorned with the Wildcat logo were distributed last week by Principal Destin Mehess and staff members in a drive-through format.

"When we came back to school in August, I brainstormed with a few staff members because I was concerned that our students would be returning to school without a locker," Mehess said. "I was worried about how they were going to carry their belongings, for the day, and also back and forth from home."

Mehess floated the idea of giving every Wildcat a backpack to the Central Foundation, whose members unanimously agreed to put up the $7,000 needed to purchase the items.

Bechtel and Black Hills Energy also helped offset the cost of the backpacks.

"The Pueblo Central High School Foundation was thrilled to purchase the backpacks so the kids could have a safe place for their new laptops," said foundation president Lori Miller. "Destin presented the idea and our mission is to support Central's students and staff, so we were glad to help. We love our Wildcats!"

In July, the foundation awarded 31 Central graduates with vocational and academic scholarships totaling $39,000.

On the foundation, president Miller (Class of 1988) is assisted by co-vice presidents Doris Lucero (1967) and Yanera McCulley-Sedillo (1988), with others serving in various roles on the board.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.