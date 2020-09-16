Among the 16,000 semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program are two local academically talented high school seniors, and another from Canon City.

Centennial High School’s Andrew Li and East High School’s Isobel J. McGivney have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.

From Canon City High School, Zoe Martin also is a semi-finalist.

Semi-finalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level.

The semi-finalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes the scholar’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

More than 90% of the semi-finalist field is expected to attain finalist standing, with more than half of the finalists ultimately receiving a National Merit Scholarship and the title of Merit Scholar.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp., a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are underwritten by the corporation with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

It is expected that National Merit Scholars will be announced starting in April.

