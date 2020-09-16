Thanks to a meaningful and timely gesture on the part of the Pueblo chapter of the NAACP, students and staff in Pueblo School District 60 Title 1 Schools have additional protection in the fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, chapter leaders Roxanna Mack and Helen Wiley arrived at the schools bearing gifts of hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, disinfectant wipes and other products in high demand but short supply these days.

Mack said that once the chapter’s annual summer community cookout fell victim to the pandemic, members began looking for another way to benefit Puebloans in need.

"We always do a community project," said Mack, president of the chapter. "So Helen and I began talking and we thought these items, which are so hard to get, would be great to give to the Title 1 Schools."

The NAACP chapter partnered with Target in the endeavor, with Mack serving as the purchaser.

"It wasn’t easy finding many of these items," she said. "But once I got to know the people at the stores, I learned when the trucks were coming in."

At Bradford Elementary School, Principal Sandy Alvarez accepted the act of benevolence with gratitude.

"During this time, when it feels like the world is turning upside down, it feels good to know that we are banding together to stay connected, and that we are putting our kids, and their safety, first," she said.

Educating during a pandemic while adhering to strict protocols offers unique challenges, Alvarez said.

"It almost feels like being the principal of two schools: an online school and an in-person school," she said. "It’s very different, but everyone is doing their best."

Tiffany Hutchings, a counselor at Bradford, said students have been "extremely flexible and adaptive" when it comes to following the protocols put in place to protect them.

"We’re proud of them," Hutchings said. "It’s been nice because we do have smaller class sizes and the kids have more space. I feel like they are just more calm."

At each school, Mack presented the principal with an NAACP button, and in return, was gifted with a slew of ’thank you’ cards.

"On behalf of the Bradford kindergarten students, we would like to thank you for your generous donation of school supplies," read the note inside the communique presented by Alvarez. "They will be put to great use and our kiddos will be thrilled to receive them."

Up the road at Park View Elementary School, Principal Floyd Gallegos said the NAACP donation is reflective of the community’s ongoing support of young people during a trying time.

"We’re very appreciative of everything the community has donated and offered for our schools," he said. "And I’d like to thank Mrs. Mack from the NAACP for taking the time to honor our school."

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.