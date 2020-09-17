By definition, a community school is an institution that brings together many partners to offer a range of supports and opportunities to children, youth, families and communities.

Partners work to achieve a set of results through an integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development and community engagement.

In Pueblo School District 60, a committee continues to explore whether the community school model is a good fit for the district.

After hearing a report from leaders of that committee, the D60 board of education agreed that the model should continue to be pursued.

For a community school to be successful, a number of components must be in place, including a shared vision and buy-in from all participants, a designated school coordinator and on-site space.

A needs assessment, with significant input from families, would determine the best offerings and programs to support student success, with adaptability and flexibility being key.

The fact that there already exists strong support for D60 schools on the part of area agencies and service organizations is a solid starting point.

Many of those supporters, including churches, United Way, Health Solutions and Boys and Girls Clubs, are already working within the D60 network.

One of the strongest selling points of a community school is the low cost associated with designing and implementing the model.

"The largest cost is the hiring of a community schools coordinator," noted Ted Johnson, the district's executive director of continuous improvement and innovation. "There also may be some cost at the onset to provide an appropriate space for a program within a school building."

Additional expenditures could include printing, meals, child care and translation services, with grants and state and federal funding cited as potential sources to absorb some of the costs.

If implemented in Pueblo, the community school model could produce a wealth of positive results, including increased family involvement and engagement; reduced absenteeism; improved study habits; higher graduation rates; and the addressing of equity issues.

There are, however, challenges, including costs, logistics and how shared/inclusive leadership will play out.

In past discussions on the community school model, Risley International Academy of Innovation, already benefiting from a host of partnerships and collaborations, has been cited as a prime candidate for the model.

And while the school is currently under the full external management of MGT Consulting, per a 2018 state order, the board learned the district may soon be given back some control.

During its September meeting, the state board of education took an initial step toward amending the order by directing the attorney general’s office to draft an order, for the board's consideration, that would remove the requirement for the district to retain an external manager to wholly manage Risley.

The draft order would require the district to partner with another entity for partial management of Risley.

In other matters, the D60 board approved more than $1.2 million in bond-funded expenditures:

• $533,928 for the replacement of door hardware at Central High School.

• $391,896 for replacement of door hardware at Pueblo Academy of Arts.

• $341,965 for the replacement of door hardware at Heaton Middle School.

On Tuesday, the board will meet for its regular monthly meeting inside the administration building.

As attendance is limited, stakeholders who want to address the board are instructed to call 549-7178 between 7:30 a.m. and noon on the day of the meeting to record their comments.

Each message is limited to three minutes in length, and only one recording per caller will be accepted. Only the first 10 voicemail messages received will be played publicly, starting at 6:05 p.m.

On a more sorrowful note, the district acknowledged the passing of Reina Montez, an assistant principal at East High School, who died unexpectedly on Sept. 9.

"Her dedication to our school district dates back to 2003, when she first started as a science teacher at South High School," the district said of Montez. "She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."

