At various times in its nearly century-and-a-half of existence, 317 South Union Avenue offered patrons the opportunity to purchase dry goods, experience the company of a lady of the night, enjoy a cold draft beer or shot of whiskey, and partake in a game of billiards and poker.

Vacant for more than two decades, the building most recently hosted Gable’s Bar, complete with his-and-hers restrooms christened "Rhett" and "Scarlett."

Now, after a two-year renovation of the two story structure, the Union Avenue Historic Commercial District is, for the first time in the modern era, home to a dentist.

And naturally, he’s a Pueblo native with a deep love for the city and its rich history.

After practicing primarily on the South Side since 2006, Dr. Anthony Knowlton has set up shop — and, in the parlance of a bygone era, hung his shingle — in the heart of Union Avenue.

There, Union Ave. Dental's neighbors include boutiques, an office supply store and a yoga school.

So what exactly inspires a dentist to sink a sizable chunk of dough to rehabilitate a long-vacant building in a district primarily known for retail outlets, restaurants and bars?

"I’m a Pueblo kid who grew up probably a mile away from here, on Berkley Avenue," said Knowlton. "And I wanted to establish myself in a location that I like. The Union Avenue Historic District continues to grow because of the Riverwalk, and I want to be a part of that."

Knowlton said he has long been interested in the colorful history associated with Union Avenue, from bullet-ridden saloon walls to bustling bordellos.

A famous dentist once spent a lot of time on Union Avenue. John Henry Holliday, known better as Doc Holliday, often frequented the colorful avenue, as did other Old West luminaries such as Bartholemew Masterson, known better as Bat Masterson. Holliday was even arrested in Pueblo, for larceny, but it didn’t stick.

"This building has been here since the 1880s," he said. "And when I was trying to buy a building, I wanted to put my stamp on Pueblo by buying one in this district."

The renovation work was extensive, as the building was completely gutted when the project commenced two years ago.

"Everything you see is 100% new," Knowlton said. "We had to start from scratch."

A contemporary reception area, which occupies the space once taken up by a bar and stools, gives way to four dental stations, office and other space, and restrooms.

The building’s facade, as well as window signage, pays tribute to the past through a vintage feel.

And once renovated, the upstairs of the structure could once again serve as residential living space.

In the three weeks Union Ave. Dental has been open for business, Knowlton said the feedback has been nothing but overwhelmingly positive.

"I think all my fellow business neighbors here on Union are excited to have us," Knowlton said. "We will be bringing in more people and business for everyone.

"And because this building sat vacant for 25 years, we feel we have improved the area."

