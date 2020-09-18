The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Fredrick Redfern, 25, is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 and 190 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Redfern has a no-bond warrant for flight/escape.

Adrien Trujillo, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 1 and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft and three warrants for failure to appear, which include the following charges: second degree trespass-motor vehicle, driving under FRA suspension, failure to show proof of insurance and driving under restraint. His total bond amount is $2,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Theft

From the 300 block of South Angus Drive in Pueblo West, a $3,400 20-foot flatbed trailer containing $1,800 in tools and building materials was reported stolen Thursday.

That same day, from the 600 block of West McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West, a trailer with 50 feet of aluminum gutter, an ATV, riding mower, go-cart, wakeboard boat tower and truck fenders disappeared, leaving the owner with a loss of at least $4,200.

From the 1900 block of Cedarcrest Drive, $1,900 in cash was reported stolen Wednesday.

Burglary

After breaking a double-pane window at Urology Consultants, in the 4100 block of Jerry Murphy Road Wednesday, a perpetrator(s) entered the building and stole four laptop computers with a total value of $4,000. It will cost $2,000 to replace the window.

Auto theft

A blue 2009 Toyota Camry ($10,000) was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Berkley Avenue Thursday.

On Wednesday, from the 300 block of West Eighth Street, a green 2006 BMW ($10,000) was reported stolen.

A 22-year-old Pueblo man is suspected of stealing a black 2005 Dodge Neon ($2,000) from the 2900 block of Denver Boulevard Wednesday.

Identity theft

After she was observed walking through people’s yards in the 600 block of Acero Avenue, and found to be in possession of mail, Jessica T. Nash, 38, no specified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of identity theft and on a no-bond felony warrant for identity theft.

Arrests

Jamie M. Dilliplane, 44, no specified address, was arrested Wednesday on 15 contempt of court warrants and four failure to appear warrants, which carry total bail of $11,685.

Ian M. Rivera, 29, of the 2600 block of East 16th Street, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Thursday following his arrest on a fugitive of justice warrant.

Eli J. Bodor-Newland, of East Dawnview Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond warrant for possession of schedule 3/4/5 controlled substance.

Louie D. Montgomery Jr., 47, no specified address, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Thursday.

Chad R. Angle, 46, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony menacing with a deadly weapon (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Corby P. Duran, 34, in custody, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for stalking-causing emotional distress.

Shane V. Doerr, 39, of Eighth Street, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for menacing.

Kayla R. Duran, 27, of the 1200 block of East 10th Street, was arrested Friday on warrants for possession of a schedule 3/4/5 controlled substance and first degree criminal trespass, with total bail set at $3,500.

