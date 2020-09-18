As one of the top 4A runners in the state, Pueblo West junior Aspen Fulbright is motivated by her teammates to do her best.

Fulbright, 16, was about 9 and in third grade when her father Chris Fulbright -- who had been in track during his high school days -- signed her up for a USA Track and Field track meet in Colorado Springs.

"I wasn’t very good as a sprinter," she said. "It turned out distance was my thing."

She's a two-time state qualifier and finished 15th at state last year as a sophomore.

"I love cross country and the team aspect of it. We are all close and like a family -- I just love going to practice.

"We work well together and I am very blessed to be a part of it," Fulbright said.

During her freshman year she was one of just two freshman who qualified for the state meet.

"I was surprised," she said. "Then I did end up going back to state my sophomore year," this time with the girls team after a third place showing at regionals.

"I like the high pressure of the state races and we performed well," she said.

Fulbright’s personal record was set at last years regional match where she had a time of 18-minutes; 51-seconds in the 5K race. She did even better than that at an out of state competition in Arizona where she had a time of 18.26.

"I think I am definitly better than I was as a freshman," she said. "The team, coaches and my family have been supportive and pushed me to be the best."

"She is one of the most talented people I have ever got to coach," said coach Bobby Tillman. "She is one of the top female runners in the state for 4A and she makes an impact."

The unassuming junior doesn’t talk much about her contributions.

"She should carry that confidence. She listens, wants to know why things are working and loves the sport - she is really special," Tillman said.

At Saturday’s Cheyenne Mountain Stampede in Colorado Springs, where the state meet also will be held Oct. 17, Fulbright finished third with a time of 19:39.

"I have a lot of confidence in the girls team. We have showed everyone what we can do and I hope it leads to us qualifying for state again."

The girls will have to place in the top three at regionals to go to state. For training, they run anywhere from 35 to 40 miles a week, she said.

"When I am out on the course, all the girls I run with motivate me to do my best," she said.

Up next for Fulbright will be the Central Invite at Elmwood Golf Course Saturday, another meet Sept. 30 at Elmwood and then regionals on Oct. 10, also at Elmwood.

One thing is for certain, she always wants to run.

"I would love to be able to run in college. But I think I will probably run for the rest of my life," she said.

