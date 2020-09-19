FLORENCE — Creative costumes, music, food, locally aged adult beverages and dancing are set to highlight the "Escape in Time to Steampunk and Wine" festival Saturday and Sunday at the Emergent Campus, 215 N. Maple.

The steampunk-themed event will look a little different for its sixth year due to coronavirus concerns. The festival’s vendor booths will be socially distant and spaced throughout the old high school/middle school grounds and its side streets.

"Because of the pandemic, the Florence Steampunk Society is doing its part in helping the community and there will be no admission fees. The vendors have had a rough year and community support is so important, especially at this time," said Barb Brierley, society president.

The Penrose-based Brush Hollow Winery will be providing the wine and hard cider this year at a cost of $5 per glass. Beer also will be available for purchase for $5.

Those who purchase $5 tokens for the beverages are asked to pay by cash or check.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be costume contests, including the brand new best steampunk themed mask contest and the parasol dueling contest.

Live music will be performed all day Saturday on the festival stage featuring local Florence bands 60 Degrees, Phantom Canyon Band and Citizen Jones. This year’s Steampunk Blues Ball will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday and will be held outside under the stars with the West Side Rhythm Kings performing.

Cost to attend the ball is $10.

Sunday events start at 11 a.m. with the "Steampunks Got Talent" contest. All ages of performers and types of talent are welcome.

The 2:30 p.m. Denver Bronco game will be shown on a wide outdoor screen. There will also be the pizza and chili bowl festival on Sunday up until the 6 p.m. closing.

Headquarters for the steampunk society is Spirit Riders Western Emporium, at 111 W. Main, where a selection of skirts, corsets and accessories are available.Vendor booths cost $95.

For information call 719-431-3592 or email steampunkwine@yahoo.com.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.