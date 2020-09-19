FLORENCE — A Vietnam War hero who lost his life fighting for his country will be honored at 11 a.m. Saturday with the dedication of Colorado 115 as the "SFC Ray Adam Archuletta Memorial Highway."

Sergeant First Class Archuletta was a Florence native and highly decorated Vietnam War soldier who served with the U.S. Army from 1954 until his death in 1967. Among the awards he received during his military career was a Bronze Star for heroism, two Purple Hearts and three Silver Star medals.

"Back in 2019, our family petitioned the state Legislature to have part of the highway running through Florence named the SFC Ray Adam Archuletta Memorial Highway," said Rick Archuletta, family spokesperson. "We were granted this opportunity to honor our brother, cousin and uncle."

The Colorado State Legislature agreed to adopt a House Joint Resolution providing for the highway dedication with Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo and Rep. Donald Valdez of La Jara sponsoring the legislation.

The City of Florence also has joined in the recognition and will rename Husky Park, which is known as Skater Park, as the "SFC Ray Adam Archuletta and other Veterans" park.

"Many family and friends are proud to memorialize and honor the life of a man dedicated in service to family, community and country. His parents, Michael Tony and Flora Archuletta, lived in Florence since the early 1900s and chose to work and raise their family here until their deaths," Rick Archuletta explained.

SFC Archuletta’s surviving brothers -- retired MSG James Archuletta, Louis Richard Archuletta -- and Michael T. Archuletta also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

The sign dedication ceremony is set to start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 209 W. Main St.

The family continues to raise funds to cover the dedication expenses. Contributions areappreciated.

For details contact Rick Archuletta at 719-429-7421 or via email at rickjoy2228@gmail.com.

