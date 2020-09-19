What began as a love for haunted houses became a beloved tradition of holding their own for Jeff and Amy Biddle.

Mrs. Biddle and her family used to visit haunted houses throughout Southern Colorado and after she and her husband moved out to Pueblo County, there were a couple of people who jokingly said they would build a haunted house on the land the Biddles owned.

"We were like, ‘Yeah, no problem, we’ll do that next year." Jeff Biddle said jokingly. "Well then, that next year came around, and they really talked us into doing it. So, we were out there with chainsaws and weed trimmers – I live on 40 acres out in the county and we built the trail."

Thus, Hell’s Trail was born. The first few years, Jeff Biddle said were somewhat of an experiment. Now, he, his wife, and around 30 of their friends and family put in about two months of effort to open the outdoor haunted trail each year.

"We built it and we all dressed up then looked at each other and were like, ‘What do we do now?’" Jeff Biddle said. "It was kind of funny because people started coming and we were just like, "Boo!’ Then it morphed into having your character built and now when we do it, we build characters into the scenes; we know how to interact with people really well; we know what scares people; we have a lot of fun with it."

2020 would have been the trail’s 15th year, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will not open.

"We looked at what it was going to take to open this year," Jeff Biddle said. "We all really wanted to; we still would love to open. But the No. 1 thing we do this for is the entertainment. We enjoy it; it’s fun. We get to see a lot of friends and family that come back every year.

"I thought, jumping through all the hoops – putting all the risk on ourselves, primarily my wife and I because we own the land -- it just isn’t worth the risk to put ourselves and the people who do it with us, at risk and in jeopardy."

Jeff Biddle added that the decision mostly when he looked at the health department guidelines and studied the fines for non-compliance.

"Obviously, having 500 people standing around, it’s hard to make sure they are all in compliance with a couple of signs," Jeff Biddle said. "I certainly didn’t want to put us in financial jeopardy, and I didn’t want to put any one at risk of exposure to COVID. With those things, it was a relatively easy decision."

Jeff Biddle said as long as the world returns to a sense of normalcy, the trail will reopen for the 2021 season.

"(Expletive deleted) Yes!" Jeff Biddle said. "You bet we will reopen. We are already actually kind of working toward that, so it’s just going to be even better next year because we will have had two years to build it. We are really excited for next year and are looking forward to giving everybody a treat."

