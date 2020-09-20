Trick or treat in 2020 has a new ring to it as families may find it tricky to navigate Halloween during a global pandemic.

Masks have been considered essential for the last six months because of the coronavirus outbreak, but with Halloween coming up, festive masks have become an even larger commodity.

Maggie Scivicque from The Arc Thrift stores said the upcoming holiday has given the public something to look forward to, which has helped sales.

"Sales are strong, and people are excited for something different," Scivicque said. "We’re giving it to them in the form of a Halloween shop in every single one of our stores."

In previous years, masks were always an accompaniment of a costume, but this year Scivicque said, they have been flying off the shelf.

"We carry hundreds of different styles of masks, both new and used," Scivicque added. "The mask is always important, but this year they have been coming in specifically to find a mask."

Scivicque noted that the protocol on whether or not people can try on masks before purchase depends on the store.

"We are doing our best to quarantine everything that has been donated; that is our M.O.," Scivicque said.

Chieftain reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or on Twitter @smith_alexis27. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.