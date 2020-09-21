Twenty two Colorado State University Pueblo students have been named to the inaugural cohort of the Reisher Scholars Program.

The Reisher Scholars Program, stewarded by the Denver Foundation, seeks to help promising Colorado students earn their undergraduate degrees without incurring additional educational debt.

Colorado State University Pueblo became a Reisher Scholars Program partner institution through the work of the CSUP Foundation.

The scholars were selected based on college academic record, merit, written essays, and a competitive interview process.

As a "last-in" scholarship, the award is combined with federal, state institutional, and private grant and scholarship aid to cover the cost of pursuing a four-year bachelor’s degree.

"Not only will these 22 students join a vast network of scholars across the state of Colorado, they will receive scholarship grants to cover/supplement the remainder of their bill/unmet need through the CSUP Foundation," noted Haley Robinson, a spokeswoman for the university.

The scholars are:

Ricky Adams, a sophomore majoring in engineering who graduated from Pueblo County’s School for Engineering and Biomedical Science.

India Beach, a junior transfer from Pueblo Community College, is majoring in art to prepare for a career as an art teacher.

Samuel Bojorquez, a Central High School graduate, is a sophomore majoring in psychology, in preparation for a law degree.

Dedra Bragg, a Centennial High School graduate, is a sophomore majoring in criminology who plans to pursue a degree in law.

Eva Cervantez-Alvarez is a junior social work major who transferred from Pikes Peak Community College. Her career plans are to become a licensed clinical social worker.

Kayli Cooper is a sophomore pursuing a double major in health science (pre-athletic training) and EXPER (strength and conditioning). She graduated from Ellicott High School.

Danialle Delosh transferred from Pikes Peak Community College as a junior and is majoring in social work.

Blaine Dionisio, a Pueblo West High School graduate, is a sophomore majoring in health science (pre-nursing).

Haley Hibler, a South High School graduate, is a sophomore majoring in health science (pre-nursing) and minoring in leadership studies. She is a member of the President’s Leadership program.

Harriet Karikari is a junior who transferred from the Community College of Aurora. She is majoring in nursing.

Danisha Martinez, a Centennial graduate, is a sophomore majoring in psychology, with plans of becoming a mental health counselor.

Tabatha Mestas is a junior who transferred from Pueblo Community College. She is majoring in social work and plans to pursue a master’s degree in social work.

Kimberly Moon is a junior transfer student from Pikes Peak Community College. She is majoring in health science (pre-nursing).

Shondell Nequette is a junior who transferred from Pueblo Community College. She is majoring in nursing, with a minor in leadership studies, and has joined the Presidents Leadership Program. Her career plan is to complete a master’s degree in midwifery.

Cynthia Njoki transferred from Pikes Peak Community College as a junior. She is majoring in biology (pre-physician assistant) and will apply to graduate school after completing her degree at CSUP.

Brandon Samora, a graduate of East High School, is a sophomore mass communications (electronic media) major and leadership studies minor. He is part of the President’s Leadership Program.

Joshua Snethen is a junior transfer from Pueblo Community College majoring in nursing.

Vanessa Trejo is a junior transfer student from Pikes Peak Community College majoring in nursing.

Courtney Trujillo, a graduate of Pueblo County High, is a sophomore majoring in mathematics (secondary certification) with plans to become a teacher.

Xiana Vigil, a Centennial High graduate, is a sophomore majoring in health science (pre-nursing) with aspirations of becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Sennon Wallace is a sophomore psychology major, who is minoring in leadership studies and music. She is a member of the President’s Leadership Program who graduated from Fowler High School.

Keilah Whiterock is a junior who transferred from Pikes Peak Community College. She is majoring in nursing with plans of becoming a nurse practitioner, specializing in mother and baby.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow