The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Friday.

The new cases bring Pueblo County’s total number of positive and probable coronavirus cases to 1,038.

There have been around 21,000 tests for COVID-19 administered in Pueblo County to date.

No new deaths were reported on Monday.

The total number of deaths of individuals from complications due to COVID-19 sits at 36 overall. There have been just two deaths reported by the health department since July 27.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Pueblo County on March 13, and the first death on March 26.

The health department on Monday also announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the Evraz/Rocky Mountain Steel Mill. An outbreak at a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of coronavirus during a 14-day period. It wasn’t immediately known how many individuals at Evraz tested positive for the virus.

To date, there have been 21 reported outbreaks in Pueblo County, and 15 of those have been resolved.

Hospitalizations throughout the state have stayed stable for a while now, though they have ticked up just a bit recently.

As of Sunday there were 150 individuals being hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 throughout the state and 89 persons under investigation. A week ago on Sept. 13 those numbers were 136 and 92 respectively and a month ago they were 146 and 92.

According to the state health department, 3% of available hospital beds in Colorado are being occupied by both confirmed and suspected COVID patients.

COVID-19 cases have increased throughout the state in the past 10-plus days, according to state health department statistics.

The three-day average of cases was at 231 on Sept. 7 and began to increase from that point. As of the most recent update Saturday, the three-day average of cases was at 502. The most recent high-point that number has been at was 703 cases on July 24.

