In City Attorney Dan Kogovsek’s office, a personally autographed photo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg hangs as a source of inspiration and so he can keep in mind the level of professionalism he strives for on a daily basis.

"Her photo is in my office as a reminder for me to try to measure up to her high standards of public service," Kogovsek said.

Ginsburg died last week of complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas after serving for more than 27 years in the United States Supreme Court.

Kogovsek said he met Ginsburg in 1973 while studying at the law school of Columbia University in New York City.

"All students were assigned a law school professor as an academic adviser. I was lucky to have Professor Ginsburg as my mentor," Kogovsek said.

Kogovsek said Ginsburg was the only female faculty member at the law school at the time and was a favorite of the students, especially the female students.

"(She) was very down-to-earth and did not have the pomposity of some of her male colleagues," Kogovsek said.

The Socratic method was prevalent in law schools at that time and it was a common practice for professors to call on students in class hoping to catch them unprepared for classroom discussions, according to Kogovsek.

"Professor Ginsburg made it clear that she was there to teach and not to embarrass students," Kogovsek said, adding that students appreciated her approach and ability to make complex legal issues understandable.

Kogovsek said that while teaching at Columbia, Ginsburg became well known as the nation’s leading advocate for gender equality, and that in the three years he was in law school she argued six gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court and won five.

"Rather than asking courts to end sex discrimination all at once, she was very strategic, often advocating for male clients," Kogovsek said. "In once case, she represented a man who had been denied a caregiver income tax deduction because of his sex. In another case, she represented a widower denied certain survivor benefits under Social Security.

By representing men, Ginsburg was able to have each case decided on its merits and thereby avoid the paternalistic attitude of some older judges toward women, Kogovsek said.

"Her ultimate goal was complete gender equality," Kogovsek said. "Ginsburg methodically dismantled, brick-by-brick, the wall of sex discrimination. Each successive legal victory in the Supreme Court became a legal precedent for the next case."

While most people know Ginsburg was a Supreme Court justice, Kogovsek said he feels fortunate he got to know her as a person.

He regularly met with her as his faculty adviser to review his coursework and grades.

"What most people don’t know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg is that she was a good person and a kind and generous human being," Kogovsek said. "Her goodwill extended to people she disagreed with."

As an example, Kogovsek said Ginsburg developed a friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia, despite their ideological differences.

"She set an example for us to following during these acrimonious times," Kogovsek said.

