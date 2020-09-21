While DJing in a bar in Dubuque, Iowa, David Testroet’s friends entered him into a standup comedy contest.

They’d always said he was funny, and with their encouragement, Testroet decided to take the challenge. He fiished second, but he caught the comedy bug.

Thirty years later, Testroet makes the bulk of his living on the road, performing at casinos, clubs and theaters across the country.

His next stop will be at the Spirit House, 611 N. Main St., for Spirit House Comedy at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"It’ll be a very fast show and I’ll be talking about my life … my weight, talking about life and where I grew up," he said. "People always tell me they like my character on stage, but it’s not a character -- it’s just me. If you like me on stage, you’ll like me off stage."

Testroet’s honest and grounded material have garnered him acclaim and success throughout his career.

He’s been a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition as well as serving as the event’s host three times.

He has entertained troops stationed overseas, performed in more than 40 comedy clubs in the United States and Canada, and has worked with famous comedians such as Jeff Foxxworthy, Ron White and Jeff Dunham.

He’s also worked as a voiceover performer, appearing on ESPN, National Lampoon Radio and more.

A highlight of his 30-year career came just before the pandemic, while performing theater shows in his home of Dubuque.

"I did two shows there and wrote about 20 minutes about my home town," he said. "I didn’t know if people were going to like it or hate or shoot me. I ended up killing and getting standing ovations in my hometown, which is pretty cool."

Testroet said he’d performed in his hometown half a dozen times prior, but never with that response.

And while the pandemic took time away from the stage for the veteran comic, it allowed him time to write even more reality based material.

It also allowed him to spend time taking photographs.

Testroet has long booked comedy gigs near National Parks to take wildlife and nature photos.

He’s shot various animals and landmarks around the world, and has even had some close encounters with one of North America’s top predators: grizzly bears.

"I was in Yellowstone and noticed an elk carcass in the water," he said. "I knew something would come and get it. I went up the river and saw a grizzly coming down. He was just about to the carcass and then gave up."

The dead elk was between him and the bear. The bear changed its mind and decided to go after the carcass after all.

Testroet snapped 1,200 photos of the bear devouring and flinging the carcass around.

"He picked it up and shook it around like it was a dog picking up a sock," he said.

In another instance, a grizzly bear charged the comedian.

Testroet said the bear was "bluff charging" him. Before he knew it, he realized the bear was close.

"She was about 30 feet away," he said. "Luckily she only bluff charged me."

Testroet sells photos for extra money as well. He mostly takes wildlife pictures, but will work weddings -- though he prefers dealing with animals and nature better.

About five years ago, Testroet took time off from comedy while his wife battled cancer.

She went into remission three years ago, and Testroet jumped back on stage.

Luckily, he was able to pick up right where he’d left off.

"I had not lost any influence for some people when I came back," he said. "I called a lot of people up and told them I was getting back into comedy and I got offered headlining spots."

Testroet’s passion and love for the craft have not wavered much over the course of three decades.

But his love of comedy isn’t about getting famous - it’s simply about making people laugh.

"I’m kind of a loner, and I always say I’m going to win the lottery and move to Wyoming," Testroet said. "But really I just want to work and stay happy. I don’t want to be on TV or in a sitcom. To me being successful is working every weekend and providing."

He also hopes to provide those in the audience much needed escape.

Rather than talk politics, or current events, Testroet just wants to make people laugh and provide some escapism for an hour at a time.

"Once a woman who was opening for me told me the audience wants to learn something," he said. "I told her they’d go to school if they wanted to learn something. People go to comedy to forget about life and have to have a chuckle.

"I just try to keep it lighthearted so you can forget about everything that’s going on in your life."

Tickets to the show are $10 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the Spirit House. Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect.

For more information, search Spirit House Comedy on Facebook.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14