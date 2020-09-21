Police arrested a 32-year-old woman suspected in the shooting death of a Pueblo West man Sunday morning.

Pueblo Police Department Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said Monday that Gina Vinson was arrested without incident Sunday at about 9 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Alexander Circle in Pueblo’s Belmont neighborhood.

She is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Sandoval, 35, of Pueblo West.

"Officers were able to contact her there and take her into custody. They found her hiding in a bedroom," Ortega said.

Police didn’t say if Vinson lived at the home.

At 10:07 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of an in-progress attempted motor vehicle theft occurring at a residence in the 600 block of East B Street.

About a minute later, another call was received reporting a shooting at the same location.

Upon arrival, police located Sandoval, who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital at which he succumbed to his injuries.

He was pronounced dead by the Pueblo County coroner at the hospital.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said Monday that an autopsy is scheduled.

Officers said they conducted an initial investigation which revealed that Sandoval had been shot by Vinson.

Police said Vinson left the residence prior to officers’ arrival in a blue 2008 Ford Mustang convertible. The vehicle was later located and recovered by officers at another local location.

Vinson was being held at the Pueblo County jail Monday pending a court appearance.

