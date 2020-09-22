By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER -- A prosecutor and a defense attorney agree that a Pueblo man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies needs mental health treatment.

The agreement was stated Monday in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado in the case against Thomas Arthur Wornick who is charged with making threatening communications.

"I sarficied (CQ) my whole (expletive) life for this nation, and this nation refuses to give medical care for my combat injuries," Wornick allegedly wrote in an email on March 9 to Gardner’s office.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported in March that he was arrested the same day.

The email is quoted in a law enforcement affidavit that was the basis for arresting him. It was written by Detective Jeremy Mathews, who is assigned to the Safe Streets Task Force of the FBI and Pueblo police.

In a status conference on Monday, prosecutor Gregory Holloway and defense attorney Laura A. Menninger told Judge Raymond Moore that Wornick, 37, needs mental health treatment before the case proceeds.

Holloway, of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, said he has been willing to facilitate obtaining mental health treatment for Wornick. Holloway said he would recommend a sentence of probation be imposed if Wornick pleads guilty to a felony.

Holloway and Menniger said said limitations due to the pandemic have delayed treatment.

Menninger said she has been working with Sen Michael Bennet's staff to try to arrange treatment by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The judge said he will delay proceeding with the case until Nov. 23, when he wants to receive an update. The delay will allow more time for Wornick to receive treatment.

In the email to Gardner's office, he allegedly wrote: "In 2003 I deployed to Iraq, I was blown up by an ied in my hmmwv and blown up again by a rocket weeks later. I suffer everyday of my life. I am going to kill senator cory gardner for refusing to help me get medical care."

The threats against sheriff’s deputies began in January and continued until he was arrested. The threats stemmed from an encounter the defendant had on July 4 last year with deputies who responded to a call about a disorderly man in Pueblo West.

The arrest affidavit quotes email Worwick allegedly sent to several persons on March 9: "I will use my skill the u.s. government trained me and I will hunt down and kill every pueblo sheriff deputy the true enemy of the people."

The email lists names of three deputies who responded to the July 4 incident.

The affidavit stated that friends of Wornick told investigators he probably would shoot law enforcement officers if they came to his home.

A sheriff’s detective obtained a warrant to search Wornick’s home and found rifles and ammunition, the affidavit states.

A judge on March 30 allowed the defendant to post a bond and be released to the home of a friend under the condition that he not leave the home except for going to mental health treatment.

"He's not been able to get any treatment," Wornick's attorney told Moore on Monday. In a court filing, she said Wornick and his caregiver "have been actively seeking medical and mental health treatment" for him.

Menninger said Sen. Bennet's staff has worked with the VA to arrange treatment. "A treatment team has been assembled, but has not yet followed through with the recommended screening and treatment," she wrote in the filing.

rebden@aol. om