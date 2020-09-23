In order to address a budget shortfall brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Colorado has announced that it will be implementing mandatory furlough days for state employees who make more than $50,000 a year, unless those employees are exempt.

State employees will be taking the mandatory furlough days before the end of this fiscal year, according to a news release issued by Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

That is unless employees are exempt.

Exempted employees include those necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, assist state residents in finding jobs, and protect public safety and roads, as well as workers earning less than $50,000 a year.

"Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history, and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints," Polis said in a statement announcing the decision to implement furlough days. "Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government. This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state’s budget shortfalls while ensuring that our lower wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high quality critical services to Colorado.

"I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before."

Polis, his cabinet, the lieutenant governor, and members of the governor’s office will also be taking furlough days.

The furlough days will be based on an employee’s annual salary.

For those making $50,000-$70,000, one day will be required; two furlough days will be mandated for anyone making $70,000.01-$90,000; three are required for employees making $90,000.01-$140,000; and for those individuals making over $140,000.01, four furlough days will be required.

