Gov. Jared Polis recently appointed a Puebloan to one of his statewide boards.

Zane Grant, was appointed to the state’s Board of Registered Psychotherapists, according to the governor’s office.

Grant takes over the spot of Kelvin Nicholson of Denver on the commission, who resigned.

Grant’s term on the commission is set to expire on July 1.

The Board of Registered Psychotherapists is a licensing and disciplinary board that oversees licensed psychologists in Colorado.

Polis made appointments to numerous statewide boards and commission.

They included the Board of Directors of the Auraria Higher Education Center; Colorado Historical Records Advisory Board; Coloado Secure Savings Program Board; eHealth Commission; Petroleum Storage Tank Committee; RTD Accountability Committee; Special Eviction Prevention Task Force; State Rehabilitation Advisory Council; and State Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Council.

