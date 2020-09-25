FLORENCE — A 56-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday for investigation of second-degree murder in connection with the July 28 shooting of another man.

Mark Nielsen is being investigated for second-degree murder in the shooting death of John Achterkirch, 64, of Florence. The shooting allegedly resulted out of an argument between the two men and Achterkirch’s niece, who were all living together in a home in the 800 block of East Fifth Street.

Nielsen and the victim’s niece, Danylle Shatto, 51, reported they were in a relationship. According to an affidavit authored by Florence Police Detective Jeff Worley, both Nielsen and Shatto claimed the shooting was done in self-defense.

Worley said upon arrival at the home, investigators noted that Nielsen had "two non-life-threatening lacerations to the upper part of his forehead and received several stitches to close the wounds," according to the affidavit.

Both Shatto and Nielsen claimed Achterkirch had repeatedly asked them to leave his home and threatened to kill them. Shatto stated Achterkirch had slammed Nielsen’s head on the bar countertop in the home.

Nielsen claimed he did not remember shooting Achterkirch. Both Shatto and Nielsen admitted to drinking alcohol before Achterkirch arrived.

Achterkirch was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital by Flight for Life but died a few hours later.

Worley reported the autopsy indicated Achterkirch suffered a gunshot wound to the face and the projectile traveled through the skull and brain in a downward angle. There was "gunshot stippling or tattooing surrounding the wound which suggested that Achterkirch was shot at potentially close range," Worley wrote in the affidavit.

Both ambulance attendants who responded to treat Nielsen said Nielsen reported his attacker had been laying down when Nielsen shot him. Nielsen’s .45-caliber pistol was recovered from the scene.

During a second interview with investigators two days later, both Shatto and Nielsen gave significant differences in their reports of the incident, Worley said. Among differences were changes in the timeline of the incident which Shatto said was "15 seconds" from the time Achterkirch arrived to the time of the shooting.

Worley also reported that a search warrant of cellphones indicated Achterkirch arrived at the home by 9:51 p.m. and it was "approximately 13 minutes before Nielsen called 911, a time consistent with the statement made by a neighbor witness" who reported hearing 10 minutes of yelling before hearing the gunshot.

A search warrant of cellphone records did indicate that Achterkirch had sent texts to Shatto repeatedly asking the couple to leave his home but, "there were not overt threats of violence made by either Shatto or Achterkirch."

During a third interview with Nielsen, "I told Nielsen that the evidence clearly showed that this was not a self-defense shooting. He sighed but made no verbal reply.

"When I said the incident did not happen as he claimed, he nodded as if in agreement. When I stated that the things he told us were not true, again he nodded as if in agreement," Worley wrote in the affidavit.

However, Nielsen persisted in telling authorities he was in fear for his life.

During an initial court appearance Friday, bail for Nielsen was set at $25,000 cash only. He is slated to return to court Wednesday for filing of charges.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at https://chieftain.com/subscribenow.