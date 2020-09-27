Walking through a maze of boxes — mostly COVID-19 supplies — in the physical plant at Colorado State University Pueblo, Anthony Bonfiglio came up to a bright red motor cart with a giant bass drum mounted to its bed.

His eyes lit up with pride as he was about to "Feel The Thunder" maybe one last time before his official retirement Oct. 1.

He’s been working at CSU Pueblo for 39 years and his last day on campus was Wednesday.

Bonfiglio, the former materials supervisor at CSU Pueblo, said one of the reasons he is hesitant to leave is because of the giant rally drum that he helped bring back to life for Pack Football home games.

"But I am sure they are going to take good care of it. It’s become a great tradition. I hate to leave it behind, but I am hoping to still be involved in some way," Bonfiglio said.

"It’s a tradition and people look forward to it. We also tailgate with it. We just love it. They drive it around the field and hit it every time we make a touchdown."

In 2010, the Al Kaly Shrine gave the drum, then in poor shape, to the university: on a broken three-wheeler golf cart that was unsafe to drive.

Bonfiglio, who almost scrapped it, and Owen Hunt of Stickies Stickers, decided to refurbish it.

The drum — Puebloans may remember seeing it in parades with Shriner clowns as drivers — is now a rallying mechanism for the football team and a source of pride for Bonfiglio, 60.

For a brief moment as he stared at the drum, Bonfiglio seemed to forget that he would be retiring.

"It’s hard to say how I feel about retiring right now. I am a little nervous. But I do know that it is time to go do something different," he said.

Bonfiglio started his journey with the university by taking classes 39 years ago.

"Back in the day, there was a motor fleet of vehicles here and my neighbor, who was the head mechanic, asked me if I wanted to come help out as a temp during the summer months," He said.

"I did, and it just kind of took off from there."

Bonfiglio said later he started helping in the university’s mail room and supervisors there asked him to stay on.

"From there, I just steadily grew. I took over a number of departments. That’s how it all started," he said.

Along the way, he worked in the motor pool, shipping and receiving, the school post office, where he worked until 13 years ago when he was asked to combine shipping and receiving, property and inventory, as well as his postal duties.

"I took it on and combined basically four departments into one," Bonfiglio said.

Bonfiglio, who has worked with eight different university presidents in his career, said he has a love and passion for the university just as much as current students do.

The Belmont Campus is his home away from home.

"I’ve made great, great friends here. It’s bittersweet leaving," he said.

The office walls which were once covered with Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies paraphernalia are now bare.

"When I took that down last week, it hit me. It hit me big. I thought to myself, ’Yeah, I am leaving.’ It was very emotional for me," Bonfiglio said.

"It was rough."

Bonfiglio said he is a ThunderWolf through and through. It was evident in the bright red CSU Pueblo shirt he was wearing with pride.

In 2006, Bonfiglio was the president of the Classified Staff Council at CSU Pueblo and helped the city get lower insurance premiums.

"Pueblo was targeted by insurance companies that year with up to five times the rates of Colorado Springs and Denver, so I got a hold a lot of our legislators, including state senators, and asked them for a meeting at CSU Pueblo," Bonfiglio said.

"They agreed to it. I went out and solicited county agencies and some large businesses in Pueblo and we packed the Occhiato Center that night."

He said the results of the meeting were that Pueblo achieved the same insurance premiums as the towns to the north.

"I was quite proud of putting that together. It was a really high moment for my career."

In 2004, Bonfiglio was recognized as the classified staff employee of the year and also the outstanding employee overall.

"That year I was lucky enough to get those two awards," he said.

He was recognized mainly for implementing a program for the post office that went on to save the university up to $100,000 a year.

"I am very proud of that. I also am super proud of that crazy drum we take to the football games," Bonfiglio said with a laugh.

"There’s only two of those that they know of in the world, and the other one is in Germany. I don’t know if that is still going."

Bonfiglio said more emotion came when he wrote an email to staff and faculty at the school announcing his retirement.

"It felt pretty good. I typed it out right here on my desk. It was tough," he said.

In the letter, he thanked everyone for their friendship and kindness and all their help over the years.

"And of course, I asked them to take care of the drum," Bonfiglio said with a grin.

