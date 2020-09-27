indieDwell, a manufacturer of modular affordable housing that located its second facility in Pueblo this year, has hit its first important milestone.

The company announced recently that the first housing units have rolled off the line at its Downtown Pueblo factory.

Those units were shipped last week, according to Ron Francis, general manager at indieDwell.

The Pueblo factory manufactured 36 units of emergency housing for the city of San Jose, California, in order to safely house homeless residents during the COVID-19 crisis, Francis said.

"This project came to us and required a quick turnaround from design, to construction, to shipping in less than 30 days, and we’ve shown we’re up to the task," Francis said.

The supportive housing complex shipped to San Jose will house 108 residents, and is a partnership between the city of San Jose, indieDwell Pueblo and indieDwell Idaho, where the company’s other facility is located. Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Palo Alto, and private sector donors who funded construction of the units also contributed to the partnership, according to Francis.

And with the first housing units from the Pueblo facility complete, the work continues.

Future projects currently ongoing for the Pueblo factory include a sober living facility for the Southeast Health Group, and development of single-family homes for NeighborWorks Southern Colorado.

indieDwell formed in Idaho in 2017, and built its first units in 2018.

The Pueblo factory opened in July and now employs 50 people. When at full capacity later down the road, the factory will employ around 200 individuals.

City Council last year approved providing more than $1.5 million in half-cent sales tax economic-development funds to the Boise, Idaho-based company.

The 100,000 square-foot facility indieDwell operates out of is at 205 N. Elizabeth St. near the Riverwalk -- formerly the AG Warehouse.

The money the city provided is being used by indieDwell to purchase equipment and provide pre-employment training at Pueblo Community College, among other uses.

indieDwell employees have an average annual salary before benefits of $38,248, and the company is committed to employ at least 171 workers, and in addition committed to invest about $13 million in the manufacturing facility.

Based on a study done at Colorado State University Pueblo, it is estimated that the company will bring $35 million in annual economic impact to Pueblo, according to PEDCO.

Founded in 2016, indieDwell is a modular manufacturer of healthy, durable, energy-efficient, sustainable housing with a stated mission to help solve the country’s affordable housing crisis. The homes are made from recycled shipping containers.

The company offers three different sizes of energy-efficient, sustainable housing units, including a a 320-square-foot design, a 640-square-foot space, and 960-square-foot homes with a number of different floor plan configurations. The cost of the homes range from $55,000 up to $120,000.

Denver-based Gary Community Investments, which invests in philanthropic solutions for Colorado’s low-income children and their families, along with the Colorado Health Foundation introduced indieDwell to PEDCO. With further assistance from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the partners came to a solution for indieDwell’s expansion to Colorado.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.