The Chile and Frijoles Throwback Fest concluded Sunday evening, and while it looked different from years past, the changes have not affected the farmers who took part in the festival.

Mike Clementi, with Clementi Farms adapted to the unknowns but said preparation for this year didn’t differ than in the past.

"We didn’t bring the same amount of chiles this year," Clementi said. "We didn’t know what to expect."

Clementi said there wasn’t any fear on his part about participating in the festival with the maximum capacity limit of 175 people per area. He knew there would still be customers.

"People are ready to get outdoors," Clementi added.

Chris Thompson, spokesperson for the DiTomaso Farms booth, said getting ready for the booth this year was essentially the same. The only difference was the number of people who could visit it at a time.

"We didn’t really prepare any differently than any other year," Thompson said. "We brought the same amount of chiles out – we’ve been picking the same amount of chiles this year as opposed to last year or the year before. We have the same amount of help, the same number of roasters, the only thing difference is the city of Pueblo restricted everything to 175 people and separated both farms. So, the amount of people down here appears to be less than years past, but it’s 12 o’clock, we have roasted a few chiles."

Thompson noted going into this year’s festival, there wasn’t any worry on his part concerning the maximum capacity.

"We roast chile and sell it at our famer’s market seven days a week," Thompson said. "So, what we pick and brought down here that isn’t sold, we’ll just sell it this upcoming week. From a farm perspective, we don’t mind bringing 1,500 bushels down here and only roasting a thousand because next week we know we will sell them."

Thompson noted this was not the case for all farmers present at the festival. But Musso Farms in conjunction with City Cab have adapted to the unprecedented time.

The farm will now have peppers delivered to people’s doorsteps with ease so long as they have a credit card number. Customers can call 565-8559 to order their chiles.

