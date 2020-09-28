The Pueblo County Coroner on Monday identified the woman found dead in a field Sunday in eastern Pueblo County.

Brian Cotter said Darlene Reason, 46, of Pueblo, was pronounced dead on scene by Pueblo County Coroner's Office personnel.

"An autopsy is scheduled," Cotter said.

Sheriff’s deputies continued Monday to ask for the public’s assistance about what they are calling a suspicious death.

Reason’s body was found in a field in eastern Pueblo County, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were released Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867, according to the information listed on Facebook.

