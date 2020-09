Join Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation for a free FAFSA (federal student aid) Support Day on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.,

There will be a team to help students and families complete the FAFSA application. All safety precautions will be followed and masks will be required.

Participation is by appointment only to insure proper social distancing. CALL PHEF to schedule your appointment, 719-320-5596.