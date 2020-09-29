More than just the trails, the view or the fact we have a reservoir in our backyard, Pueblo West is somewhere you want to live because of the people!

Pueblo West offers a close knit community where we have friendly neighbors as well as close access to our local government, more so than other communities or counties. You can stop at a store, restaurant or a gas station and run into someone you know with a warm smile or wave.

The access to family owned restaurants, locally owned businesses and quality schools makes Pueblo West a promising community for families looking to raise their children or young couples to build their future. You know each time you frequent a business, you’re supporting the people you know and care about.

We’re a lucky community to be nested in a valley with mountain views, over 300 days of sunshine a year as well as short term snow storms. We are able to enjoy so much right here within our community such as, over 18 miles of trail to bike ride, run and walk with our family and pets. We have a reservoir to boat, kayak and fish in. We are close to larger shopping areas and able to enjoy the night time stars out here.

Pueblo West is also unique in the fact we are able to have conversations with the local government. We have the opportunity to gather more information about the services provided and have an active District Manager who is continually reporting out about events, updates and projects. The budget is readily available on the website where you can break it down to the exact amount your property taxes go to in the Metropolitan District per department. Projects are uploaded on the website as well to give community members updates on construction projects. Social media is up to date with project alerts and informative videos on processes within the Metropolitan District.

As a metro district, not a city, we have services provided such as streets and roads, fire and parks and recreation. Although it’s on a much smaller scale because of size, the services are beneficial and imperative. I’m continually amazed at what gets done with small groups such as a team of 12 people in streets and roads working on our 400 miles of road. It’s rewarding and informative to be able to have a local government willing to listen and provide easy to understand information. No longer are the days you have to sit in a county or board meeting to know what is going on.

And yes, we are a low tax community, and no we don’t have to change that. Pueblo West can continue to be affordable and continue to be all the great things Pueblo West is without making our sales tax as high as the City of Pueblo, but accommodating to our current needs. If you’re looking for a promising future and a community looking to grow and meet the needs of its residents, Pueblo West is a great place to consider. We had over 300 new home builds processed this year alone, with a variety of family styles looking to make Pueblo West their forever home.

Samantha Dosen is the communications and outreach specialist at Pueblo West Metropolitan District and can be reached at sdosen@pwmd-co.us.