CANON CITY — A single murder charge was filed against a 56-year-old Florence man Wednesday in connection with a July 28 shooting in Florence.

Mark Nielsen is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of John Achterkirch, 64, of Florence. The shooting allegedly resulted out of an argument between the two men and Achterkirch’s niece, who were all living together in a home in the 800 block of East Fifth Street.

Nielsen and the victim’s niece, Danylle Shatto, 51, reported they were repeatedly asked to leave Achterkirch’s home and he had threatened to kill them.

An autopsy indicated Achterkirch suffered a gunshot wound to the face and the projectile traveled through the skull and brain in a downward angle. A search warrant of cellphone records indicate that Achterkirch had sent texts to Shatto repeatedly asking the couple to leave his home but, "there were not overt threats of violence made by either Shatto or Achterkirch," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Nielsen is being represented by Public Defender Magdalena Rosa. He will return to court Oct. 28.

He is being held at the Fremont County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bail.

