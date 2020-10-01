This November, property owners who reside within the expansive Pueblo County School District 70 will be asked to improve all schools by approving a $75 million bond that would see no new tax increase implemented.

Ballot measure 4A would raise funds for schools in Pueblo West, the Mesa and the Mountain Region without a tax increase, through the restructuring of bond debt already on the books.

If approved, the bond would provide more than $6 million for infection control and COVID 19-mitigation measures, and security camera system and intercom replacements and upgrades, at all schools.

This series will examine how the bond funds would be spent at each school.

RYE HIGH SCHOOL (built in 1965) $1.7 million

Original building roof upgrade. A new roof would be installed on the older part of the building, eliminating problematic leaks in the facility.

The new, high-quality roof system has a 22- to 30-year lifespan, is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Repair southern wall’s water damage. The water infiltration issue found on the south building wall would be addressed, with water damage to the structure and windows repaired.

Art room door replacement. The old garage door located on the exterior part of the art room would be replaced, thus helping conditioned air remain in the space and keeping the space conditioned regularly.

Repair water damage above outdoor restrooms. Water damage from a previously leaky room would be repaired. This work would include repairs to both the exterior and interior surfaces, which would improve aesthetics.

Pave dirt parking lot. The west parking lot, currently dirt, would be paved in order to give it a more modern aesthetic, while also addressing drainage issues in that area.

Repave behind press box. As this area is connected to the rear of the cafeteria, the work would improve the delivery of supplies to the school and help ensure the safety of both school faculty and drivers.

Install window film. Entry area windows would see 3M window film installed: a reflective film that improves privacy and security by preventing people from looking in. In addition, it increases the energy efficiency of the building by reducing the heat gained through the window.

Gym electrical equipment upgrade. A new scoreboard would be installed in the main gym, with the current main gym scoreboard relocated to the auxiliary gym. The main gym’s sound system would be upgraded, for use during practice and home games.

Agricultural shop addition. More space for the ag shop classroom would be created by extending the building by about 20 feet towards the main building. This expansion would give the new classroom an additional 800 square feet of space.

Michelle Mann, principal of Rye, said repairs the bond would fund are required to keep the building operational.

"Rye High School requires essentials like roof repairs, water damage repair and blacktop pavement repair," she said. "For security of staff and students, the replacement of a damaged exterior classroom door is needed, as is installation of window film to prohibit people from viewing inside classrooms.

"All Thunderbolts, current and past, have long wished for the dirt parking lot to get paved. And Thunderbolt stakeholders and fans would get to enjoy much needed upgrades to scoreboards and sound systems for the gyms."

As the school’s renowned agricultural sciences program continues to grow, "we desperately need additional space in the classroom for the numerous students interested in FFA," Mann added.

