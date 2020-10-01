The Swallows Charter Academy boys golf team put together an impressive 2020 season.

The Spartans captured the Class 3A Santa Fe League championship, led by league medalist Keaton Murphy; third place finisher Colby Roberts and fifth place finisher Ben Compton.

SCA then finished third at the Class 3A Region 1 tournament last week, qualifying the aforementioned trio to the Class 3A tournament which will be held at Dos Rios Golf Course in Gunnission on Monday and Tuesday.

The success has come from a dedication and drive from the trio as well as Cody Talbert to improve.

"We played with each other every day .. the weekends .. for the last two months," Murphy said.

But the group’s camaraderie extends far beyond the links.

All four SCA golfers play basketball for the school, adding to a chemistry that has helped fuel both teams.

"We’re friends off the course and off of the court," Compton said. "So I just feel like we’re kind of a family."

The close-knit group played for each other all season.

IN addition, they played for their school which in its young age has yet to see many athletic milestones.

"We want to put Swallows on the map," Roberts said. "I think this is a great start doing it. This is a good story for us and it shows other people they can join golf and just practice, practice, practice to get where we are."

Murphy is the team’s only previous state qualifier.

He qualified as both a sophomore and a junior. Last year he jumped from finishing in the mid 80s at state to the mid 50s.

This year, he hopes to be even more competitive.

"I want to finish in the top-20," he said. "I feel like as long as I can stay consistent and I shoot under 80 both days, I can do it."

Roberts, a senior, and Compton, a junior, will make their first appearances at the 36-hole tournament.

Roberts said he’ll look to savor the experience.

"I haven’t really fought that far, but honestly just to get to have that experience is awesome," he said. "I want to just take two rounds and go from there."

For Spartans head coach Tom Gallery, qualifying three players to state is a big accomplishment.

He said that the team learned that hard work and truly devoting themselves to get better is the key to accomplishing anything.

"It’s been a really fun year," he said. "I think they’ve learned a lot about commitment and dedication and what happens when you dedicate yourself to something."

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14