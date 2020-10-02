The Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday reported 69 new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Monday as well as one new death.

The 69 new cases brings the county’s total number of positive and probable cases among residents to 1,169.

There have been over 25,000 coronavirus tests administered in Pueblo County to date.

The death reported from complications due to COVID-19, that of a 61-year-old male, brings the county’s total number of deaths to 38.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Pueblo County on March 13, and the first death on March 26.

The health department on Friday also reported new COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado State University-Pueblo, Belmont Lodge and Oakshire Gardens.

CSU-Pueblo reported an outbreak on Tuesday, while Belmont Lodge and Oakshire Gardens each reported outbreaks on Thursday.

As of Friday, CSU-Pueblo has had four individuals test positive for the virus. Belmont Lodge has had five positive cases, and Oakshire Gardens has had six.

An outbreak at a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

Pueblo County has had a total of 27 reported outbreaks of which 15 are resolved and 12 remain active.

Pueblo County’s free community drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds remains open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Livestock Pavilion.

There is no limit now on the number of people who can be tested per day.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.