This November, property owners who reside within the expansive Pueblo County School District 70 will be asked to improve all schools by approving a $75 million bond that would see no new tax increase implemented.

Ballot measure 4A would raise funds for schools in Pueblo West, the Mesa and the Mountain Region without a tax increase, through the restructuring of bond debt already on the books.

If approved, the bond would provide more than $6 million for infection control and COVID 19-mitigation measures, and security camera system and intercom replacements and upgrades, at all schools.

This series will examine how the bond funds would be spent at each school.

VINELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL (built in 1965): $4.2 million

Upgrade roof: The existing roof has reached the end of its expected life and would be replaced with a new, high-quality roof system with a lifespan of 22 to 30 years. It is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Replace rooftop units: The existing heating/cooling units are at the end of their expected life and are inefficient. Replacing these with new, high-efficiency rooftop heating/cooling units would produce substantial long-term energy savings and improved building comfort. Old control hardware would be replaced and integrated into the district’s control system to optimize the performance of the new units.

Redesign parent and bus loops and fix drainage issues. Traffic flow is a major safety issue. Reconfiguration of the parent loop, bus loop, and parking lot would provide separation of these activities and improve traffic patterns, especially during high volume times.

The main parking would be improved to address the drainage issues and to keep water from flowing toward the school entrance. The dirt lot next to the main parking lot would be paved to provide additional parking.

Fix drainage northeast of track. In order to resolve the drainage issues on the northeast end of the track, the dirt area above it would be repurposed as a small retention basin, to be used as needed.

Replace bleachers. The outdated and unserviceable gymnasium bleachers would be replaced with new bleachers that can seat in excess of 350 people.

Replace ceilings. Removing and replacing the old and damaged drop ceiling tiles throughout the building would significantly improve the aesthetics in the building.

Sandy Gibbs, principal of the school, said that after 55 years, the building is in dire need of upgrades and repairs.

"Vineland Middle School was dedicated in 1965 and it's amazing that we are still sustaining this building," Gibbs said. "This school is such an important part of this community, but if we don't pass this bond, we can no longer sustain it.

"The roof is literally falling in and our parking lot is so cracked and broken that parents cannot drive through parts of it without risk of losing their axle. When it rains, the flooding that affects the slippery sidewalks is dangerous for children, as is the drainage along 36th Lane."

The work, Gibbs said, is long overdue.

"We need this to be done now, because it should have been done some time ago. Passing this bond is imminent. Our school is growing, our community is strong and our kids deserve clean air, safe sidewalks and a roof that is improved," she said.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow