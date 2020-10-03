This November, property owners who reside within the expansive Pueblo County School District 70 will be asked to improve all schools by approving a $75 million bond that would see no new tax increase implemented.

Ballot Measure 4A would raise funds for schools in Pueblo West, the Mesa and the Mountain Region without a tax increase, through the restructuring of bond debt already on the books.

If approved, the bond would provide more than $6 million for infection control and COVID 19-mitigation measures, and security camera system and intercom replacements and upgrades, at all schools.

This series will examine how the bond funds would be spent at each school.

LIBERTY POINT INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (built in 1980): $884,200

Replace carpet floors: All carpet would be removed from the building and be replaced with polished concrete or durable, low-maintenance vinyl tile.

Fix drainage on northwest corner: To address ongoing drainage issues, this area would be re-graded, and a swale added to redirect runoff away from the area.

Add badge access to two exterior doors. Badge access would be added to exterior doors by the bus loop and near the gym and autism center. This access is expected to offer easier access for staff and provide additional security.

Repair wall cracks and repaint sections in new addition.

Hide old clerestory windows in corridors. As the old clerestory windows in vaulted areas of corridors are covered over with roofing on the outside, new furred walls would be built to hide them and improve this interior space.

Replace bleachers and gym floor. The antiquated gym bleachers would be replaced with modern and safe equipment, and a new wood floor installed in the gym.

Replace damaged windowsills: The water-damaged windowsills in the bay windows throughout most of the addition would be replaced.

Repaint interior: All corridors and the majority of classrooms would be painted, significantly improving the interior aesthetics.

Repaint exterior.

Replace asphalt roof over addition: The existing rolled asphalt portion of the roof on the addition is in poor condition and would be replaced with a new, high-quality, energy efficient and environmentally friendly roof system with a life span of 22 to 30 years.

Replace basketball backboards. The last two wooden backboards in the gym would be replaced with tempered glass backboards to match the other backboards that have already been replaced.

"Ballot Measure 4A will help District 70 and Liberty Point International School continue to provide for our students’ safety and education," said Principal Chris Slobonik. "This initiative will fix worn out facilities and help our school continue to provide a first-class experience for our students.

"The dilapidated flooring and our ancient bleachers are degraded to a point that they have become a safety hazard. It is through community support and pride that we will become stronger."

