Rules and a list of candidates expected to attend the local election forum 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grand Theatre located at 405 S. Main Street, Rocky Ford, have been detailed in a candidate / issue agenda provided by Forum Chairman Ed Vela.

Vela told the Tribune-Democrat Sunday that so far, only one resident had requested time to speak for or against any of the ballot initiatives. Because so, Vela said the forum will accept requests to speak on ballot items until noon the day of the forum, Wednesday.

Regarding the nature of the forum, Vela clarified that it is not a debate.

"Due to the number of candidates and issues this is not a debate," Vela said in the agenda provided by Vela. "It is only to make statement of why the candidate should be elected and or an issue be supported or rejected."

Doors to the event are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. A photo-op of candidates on stage is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Masks are required of all attendees except when a participant is speaking to the audience and social distancing of 6’ will be observed. The agenda asks attendees to please follow the seating guidance of the ushers. No more than 100 attendees will be allowed into the Grand Theatre at a time.

Would-be attendees who are more comfortable watching from home can do so by visiting the following Facebook link during the period of the forum: https://fb.me/e/4MoiJkY99

Vela will host the event Wednesday evening and local woman Michelle Gardner will be the timer. Each candidate will be allotted 5 minutes to speak and an additional two minutes to answer questions, says the agenda. Every candidate will have the opportunity to respond to each question.

Surrogates for candidates are allowed with restrictions under the forum’s rules. A surrogate may make a statement on behalf of their candidate, however, one cannot answer questions on behalf of their candidate. On top of that, the agenda says, decisions made by the forum host, Vela, will be final.

Ballot issues (and persons to speak for or against them) to be discussed, and candidates who are or are not scheduled to appear Wednesday evening are as follows:

Amendment 114 Reintroduction Gray Wolves — Barbara Leininger, speaking against

City of La Junta Ward 1 Council Candidates

Duane Sternholm

Heather Pidcock-Reed

As of Sunday, city council candidate Paul Velasquez had not indicated to the ad hoc election forum committee whether he planned to attend the forum.

Rocky Ford School District Ballot 4A — Dr. Kermit Snyder

Otero County Commissioner – District 1

Christopher Moreno (D)

Rob Oquist (R)

Otero County Commissioner – District 3 – Uncontested

Jim Baldwin (R)

Colorado House of Representatives - District 47

Brianna Buentello (D)

Stephanie Luck (R)

Colorado Senate – District 35 both have surrogates

Carlos Lopez (D)

Cleave Simpson, Jr. (R)

16th Judicial District Attorney

Rodney Fouracre (D)

Will Culver (R)

United States House of Representatives – District 4

Isaac McCorkle (D)

Ken Buck (R) — no response yet

United States Senate

John Hickenlooper (D) — no response yet

Cory Gardner (R) — Surrogate Devon Camacho

President of the United States

Joe Biden — no response yet

Donald Trump — Surrogate Devon Camacho

CU Regent At-Large

Alice Madden (D) — no response

Heidi Ganahl (R) — no response

"State Ballot initiatives (11 of them) will depend on speakers who wish to address them; either for or against," said Vela in the agenda.

Two tables, one for Republicans and another for Democrats, will be set up in the theater’s lobby. More tables will be permitted in front of the stage to keep campaign handouts nearby. Discussions with candidates are to be requested outside the theater entrance.

Party participation at the forum comes with a fee of $100 per party. Checks are payable to the Grand Theatre, according to the agenda.

People assisting in hosting the forum include:

Forum host — Ed Vela

Sound and microphone — Ross and Laura Thompson

Facebook Live Director Stephanie Garbo

Ushers — Mike Shima, Bruce Carle

Theatre Manager Francie Miller

