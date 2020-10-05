In times of emergency, we rely on our committed, dedicated and professional first responders. They are the first ones on the scene and usually the last to leave. They are the first to help and first to put themselves at risk and typically they are the last to be acknowledged for their efforts.

We are fortunate to have such dedicated men and women responding to our emergencies without hesitation, who are trained in multiple areas. They’re able to put out a fire in your house, assist for a rattlesnake bite, CPR when your heart stops beating, carry you out if you have a broken bone, help when you or a loved one have any type of medical emergency.

Lately our own Pueblo West Fire Department has faced challenging times. Sometimes as first responders they carry the burden of all the emotional, tough and dangerous calls they’ve responded to and we often don’t give them all the recognition they deserve. We may not see the day in and day out professional work of each one of them, but we know they are responding to multiple unknowns every day.

On behalf of the Pueblo West Metropolitan Board, the Metro Team and our wonderful community, I want to say thank you to our Pueblo West Fire Department, AMR and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Every day they are protecting us, caring for us and keeping our community safe, healthy and protected. We are lucky as a community to have such highly trained professionals to care for us in our darkest hours.

We spend a lot of time remembering when bad things happen to us and sometimes forget those who showed up for us to be the light.

I want to take this opportunity to be the light for our heroes. Let them know we are here for them, we support them and more than anything, we are grateful for them.

Thank you to all of our first responders. Pueblo West wouldn’t be the thriving and healthy community it is without all of your support and being the first to run into a dangerous or emotionally taxing situation. We appreciate all of our brave responders.

Doug Proal is the Pueblo West Metro District Board president.