DEATHS

Pueblo

Baca. Margaret M. Baca, 95, April 29, 2020. Romero Family Funeral Home.

Cruz. Grace Trujillo Cruz, April 24, 2020. Romero Family Funeral Home.

Dirkes. Terry Lee Dirkes, 64, April 27, 2020. Romero Family Funeral Home.

Girard. Dorothy Pauline Girard, 99, April 19, 2020. T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home.

Gomez. Ernest Gomez, 89, April 26, 2020. Romero Family Funeral Home.

Snell. Marilyn J. Snell, 84, April 30, 2020. Roselawn Cemetery.

Pueblo West

Blanco. Sandra Jean Blanco, 57, April 18, Pueblo West Funeral Home.

Billings, Mont.

Allen. Naomi Haswell Allen, 87, formerly of Pueblo, April 23, 2020. Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings, Mont.