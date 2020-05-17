Gary Eugene Kidd, 71, of Sugar City, Colo., passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the ranch.

Gary was born in La Junta, Colo., on March 3, 1949, a son of the late Charles Emerson and Alice Ruby (Cline) Kidd.

Gary was a third-generation rancher in Colorado. The original part of the ranch was homesteaded by his Grandmother and Great Grand Parents in 1911. Gary took over the ranch after his Father died in 1979. He has the distinction of being the longest manager of the ranch, 41 years. Until he retired a few months ago he always had a full time job so that money could be put back into the ranch to expand and improve it. Gary was so proud when the ranch was designated as being a Centennial Ranch in 2011, topped off with his niece, Marie, earning the title of Arkansas Valley Fair Queen for that year. Gary and his brother, Rick, worked together and have tripled the size of the ranch. They had just finished their last major construction project on the ranch and were looking forward to kicking back a notch and just enjoy the land, the cattle, and time together.

There was a running joke in the family that Gary was Marie’s second dad. It started when she was the Arkansas Valley Fair Queen, through being Miss Rodeo Colorado 2015, and on to today. When Rick wasn’t available or needed help he was happy to step in anytime and anywhere to do anything necessary to support Marie on her endeavors and life journey. Gary would often ask Marie how many dads it took to raise her and thoroughly enjoyed being her Second Dad.

One of Gary’s other loves outside of the ranch was collecting and fixing up older Dodge trucks. He often talked about how amazing it would be to have a series of four years fixed up and staged in a parade. Marie often joked about that since he was that close to a rainbow of trucks that Gary should just finish the rainbow.

Gary loved the ranch and being out on the land. He enjoyed going out to just sit to watch the cattle and look across the ranch. Gary often told Rick to not worry about him, that he had had a good life and that if he died he was doing what he enjoyed and what God intended for him to do on this earth.

He is survived by:

Brother Rick (Jill ) Kidd, of Avondale, Colo.;

Significant Other Carole Bauer, of Sugar City;

Niece Marie Kidd, of Avondale;

Niece June Birdsall, of Johnstown, Colo.;

Nephew Larry Ingraham, of Ohio City, Colo.;

Nephew Don Ingraham, of Longmont, Colo.;

Nephew David Ingraham, of Longmont;

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Shirley Ingraham.

A viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at Ford - Ustick Funeral Home in Rocky Ford, Colo. Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 at Valley View Cemetery in Ordway, Colo., with Fletcher Pool officiating. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, Ordway, Colo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.