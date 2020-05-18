April 3, 1921 – May 17, 2020

Julius Johannes, 99, passed away May 17, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Broomfield, Colo.

He was born April 3, 1921, in Rocky Ford, Colo., to Jacob and Amelia Johannes. He was the oldest of six children including three brothers and two sisters. He graduated from La Junta High School in 1941. He acquired his machinist apprenticeship on the Santa Fe Railroad. He joined the Navy and served three years on the Battleship USS Mississippi during World War II where he perfected his machinist trade.

He worked for Dana Corp for thirty years retiring in 1979. At that time, he opened up his own “Precision Machine Shop” in Pueblo, Colo., and continued to operate it until 2015.

He was a life member of the Elks Lodge No. 90 for over 70 years and a member of Calvary Church for over 60 years in Pueblo.

He is survived by his wife, Faye, of 64 years; son Randall (Jennifer) Johannes of Superior, Colo.; daughter Susan (Doug) Zimbleman of Thornton, Colo.; grandsons Andrew (Ashley) Johannes of Arvada, Colo. and Jeffrey Johannes of Denver, Colo.; his youngest sister Bernice Markus of Pueblo; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen Harmon, and brothers Elmer, Alvin and Clarence Johannes.

The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Peacock Memorial Chapel, followed by graveside service at the Fairview Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Dell of the First Christian Church in Rocky Ford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Church, 5 Tulane Street, Pueblo, CO 81005.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.