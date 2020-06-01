June 27, 1930 – May 28, 2020

Alma Jane “Janie” Lewis, 89, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, in Broomfield, Colo. Alma was born on June 27, 1930, in La Junta, to John and Erma (Howell) Inskeep.

Alma married Charlie Lewis in 1993. Alma loved all animals. She raised her own goats and took great care of them. She also loved taking care of her horses and dogs. She was an avid bowler and was on several leagues throughout her life. Alma enjoyed going dancing, especially square dancing. She worked as a cashier at Woolworth and was also a waitress for many years in La Junta as well as working as a Nurse’s Aide at the hospital for many years. She was an outgoing woman who was very kind to everyone and didn’t know a stranger.

Alma “Janie” was an extremely loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished spending time with her family and will greatly missed by them and all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Claye) Brown of Robertson, Wyo.; Rose (Glenn) Axelson of Westminster, Colo.; Sharon Ann (Dennis) Pearson of Eads, Colo.; grandchildren, Jessie (Sara) Holdren of Brighton, Colo.; Adrianne Axelson of Westminster; Terrill Hennefer of Midvalle, UT; Earl & Ty Severen of S.D.; great-grandchildren, Jaxon & Dylan Hennefer; Steven Kohler and Chloe & Vivian Holdren; nieces, Sandi (Bill) Brown and Gale Ann Raymond; great-nieces and nephews, Shannon, Troy, Cory, Casi, and Tiphanie. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charlie Lewis; daughter, Sharon Genea Taulman; twin sister, Velma Jean “Jeanie” Fazio; brothers, Dean and Billy Inskeep; and granddaughters, Monica Holdren and Brandy Travers.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Peacock Memorial Chapel, followed by graveside service at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in La Junta.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.