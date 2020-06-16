Lois M. Springer, 92, of La Junta passed away June 14, 2020, at the Sangre de Cristo Hospice House in Pueblo, Colo. Lois was born Feb 7, 1928, in McLean, Texas, and moved to Colorado two years later. Her Parents, Vera & Douglas Christopher, moved about one mile North of Bristol and remained there until she was about 14 years old. Then they moved to Granada until her marriage to Wilbur Springer in 1947.

They spent several years in Lamar, Eads, Rocky Ford before coming to La Junta in 1959. Lois worked at the Santa Fe Railroad for 29 years retiring in 1990. She then worked with A.V.R.M.C Auxiliary at the hospital Gift Store for about 12 years. She was a wife, mother and strong shoulder to lean-on. Lois had a wonderful sense of humor and could always recount someone's virtues. Loved playing any and all games and was a great host. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband (Wilbur).

Lois is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, her children (Doug & Joan) both of La Junta. Lois departed this life on June 14, 2020, surrounded by her children and had a beautiful passing. When asked who she was watching she mentioned ‘Wilbur’; later dad escorted her home.

Due to COVID-19, burial will be private as no more than ten are allowed. Special thanks to Joni Fair Hospice.

