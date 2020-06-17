Jose Llaca-Ornelas, 70 of La Junta passed away on May 30, 2020, at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. He was born on July 5, 1949, in Juarez, Mexico to Jose Guadalupe Llaca-Venegas & Felicitas Lucero-Ornelas.

Jose came to Colorado in the early 1980’s and made his home in Manazanola for over 20 years where he worked as a laborer at the Manzanola Feeds Company where he retired from. He later moved to La Junta in 2015 where he lived until his passing.

Jose was a fun loving charismatic family man who loved to tell jokes, play guitar, and cook for family and friends. A few of his favorite things he liked to do was playing with his grandchildren, singing, dancing like no one was watching, fixing cars, pranking his family just to get a smile or laugh when least expected. He was clever and smart and always had the right words to make you feel better with the best advice to warm our hearts. He was a hardworking man with strong values and morals. He was a lover of life in general and wise. He was the glue that kept a lot of the families strong and he will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Judith Kehn and Claudia C. Llaca-Marquez both of La Junta; Ana Karina and Brenda Julieta Llaca-Marquez both of Juarez, Mexico; siblings, Graciela, Luz Elena, Elizabeth, Maria del Carmen, Manuela and Justino Llaca-Ornelas, and Maria Perez; grandchildren, L. Vianey Llaca-Marquez; Brandy & Maria Llaca; Gabriela, Gema, Romario & Osaias Garcia; Jahir Ortiz; Jose, Jesus & Ariadna Lares Llaca; Jose Teoba; Lupe Llaca; Delbert Price and Helena Billie; many great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Guadalupe Llaca-Venegas & Felicitas Lucero-Ornelas; sons, Jose Jesus and Raul Llaca-Marquez; wife, Gabriela Marquez-Frausto; maternal grandparents, Juan Ornelas & Crus Sanchez; fraternal grandparents, Jose Guadalupe Llaca & Maria David Venegas.

As per Jose’s request cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

