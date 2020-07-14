DEATHS

PUEBLO

July 13

Rusler: Paul W. "Bill" Rusler, 89. Montgomery & Steward.

July 12

Vassanelli: Kathleen M. Vassanelli,80. Montgomery & Steward.

July 11

Lutz: Amanda Mae Adams Lutz, 37. Davis.

Martinez: Luisa (Louise) Martinez, 97. Romero.

July 7

Martinez: David M. "Two Feathers" Martinez, 73. T.G. McCarthy.

July 1

Zenos: Margaret Zenos, 75. Roselawn.

LAFAYETTE, IND.

Butkovich: Mary Mildred Butkovich, 99 of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Pueblo, June 27. Soller-Baker, Lafayette, Ind.

TACOMA, WASH.

Bones: Ruth A. Bones, 94, of Tacoma Wash., formerly of Pueblo.