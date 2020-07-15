DEATHS
PUEBLO
July 15
Nailor-Lewis: Serenity Nailor-Lewis, 19. Angelus.
July 14
Gibbons: Edward Gibbons, 68. Angelus.
Sloan: Allen Sloan, 65. Angelus.
July 11
Ramirez: Nathan "Nate" Ramirez, 37. Angelus.
Shore: Robin Shore, 55. Angelus.
July 5
Johnson: Steve "Papa" Johnson, 70. T.G. McCarthy.
AURORA
Griswold: Julianne (Weisner)(Blum) Griswold, 81, of Aurora, formerly of Pueblo West, Luly 6. Mount Olivet, Lakewood.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS
Duran: Delores Duran, 76, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Boone, July 8. Angelus.