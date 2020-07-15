Wednesday

Jul 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM


DEATHS


PUEBLO


July 15


Nailor-Lewis: Serenity Nailor-Lewis, 19. Angelus.


July 14


Gibbons: Edward Gibbons, 68. Angelus.


Sloan: Allen Sloan, 65. Angelus.


July 11


Ramirez: Nathan "Nate" Ramirez, 37. Angelus.


Shore: Robin Shore, 55. Angelus.


July 5


Johnson: Steve "Papa" Johnson, 70. T.G. McCarthy.


AURORA


Griswold: Julianne (Weisner)(Blum) Griswold, 81, of Aurora, formerly of Pueblo West, Luly 6. Mount Olivet, Lakewood.


ARLINGTON, TEXAS


Duran: Delores Duran, 76, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Boone, July 8. Angelus.