DEATHS

PUEBLO

July 15

Nailor-Lewis: Serenity Nailor-Lewis, 19. Angelus.

July 14

Gibbons: Edward Gibbons, 68. Angelus.

Sloan: Allen Sloan, 65. Angelus.

July 11

Ramirez: Nathan "Nate" Ramirez, 37. Angelus.

Shore: Robin Shore, 55. Angelus.

July 5

Johnson: Steve "Papa" Johnson, 70. T.G. McCarthy.

AURORA

Griswold: Julianne (Weisner)(Blum) Griswold, 81, of Aurora, formerly of Pueblo West, Luly 6. Mount Olivet, Lakewood.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS

Duran: Delores Duran, 76, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Boone, July 8. Angelus.