John Phillip Gager, 61, passed away on July 12, 2020 at his Fowler home. He was born on August 12, 1958 in Pueblo to Walter Dale & Wilma Lee (Buck) Gager.

John graduated from Fowler and went on to CU Boulder for college. He then went on to start his own communication company is Snowmass which sold and installed telephone systems to virtually all the ski resorts across Colorado.

In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his family and visiting many different countries around the world. He was an avid fly fisherman, skier, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. In his later years he set up and sold radio stations in third world countries, including New Zealand, Australia, India and South American, during that time it took him to many new places and he got to experience a variety of new cultures.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Gager of Fowler; children, Sarah Gager of Basalt, CO; Rebekah Gager of Denver; siblings, Gary L. Gager of Dallas, TX; Jim (Val) Gager of Fowler; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his father.

No services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.