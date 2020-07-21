Michael James Marlow, 44, of Rocky Ford, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Denver Hospice in Denver, Colo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Valley View Cemetery, Rocky Ford, Colo.

He was born on Sunday, Sept. 7, 1975 in La Junta to Arthur Raymond and Carolyn Marlow.

Michael had the most beautiful smile and sweet spirit. He loved people and had a lot family and friends who cared about him. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children. Mike was an outstanding drummer, artist, cook, dancer, singer, sculptor and loved music. He graduated from Rocky Ford High School.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Mya, Micah and Majestic Marlow; mother, Carolyn Marlow; sister, Laura (Herman) Florez of Thornton, Colo.; brothers, Arthur (Cristina) Marlow, David (Michele) Marlow of Denver; special nephews, Isaac Rael and Christopher Marlow; other nieces and nephews, Isabella, Joaquin, Davin, Deziray Marlow; great nephews and nieces, Malaki and Allanna Rael, and Christian Marlow; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Harry and Mary Lou Marlow, Laura Trujillo and Esadoro Tafoya.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.