Paul W. "Bill" Rusler, 89, Oct. 18, 1930 - July 13, 2020. Bill was a descendant of a pioneer family who settled in the Vineland area in 1884. He graduated from Lakeside Vineland High School and married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Rose (Mauro) Rusler, his loving wife of 70 years, who survives him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sara (Danielson) Rusler; sisters, Willa Goode and Norma Taylor; and his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Rose Mauro. He is survived by his children, Bill (Carol) of Denver, Tom (Lynn) of Avondale, Bob (MaryAnn) of Rocky Ford, Brian (Rhonda) of Pueblo and Roseann (Sean) Foster of Pueblo; grandchildren, Tommy (Megan), Aubrey, Sara, Nick (Ashley), Ryan (Courtney), Bart (Danielle), Christopher (Kristin), Joshua (Allison), Brett (Shelby) and Bryce (Chelsea) Rusler, Bethany and Brittany Foster and Justin Gordon; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilou (Joe) Pisciotta; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and Eleanor loved to travel together and greatly treasured the memories of their children and grandchildren's special moments and events. One of his favorite times was when the whole family shared a special Christmas together in the beautiful mountains of Westcliffe, Colo. He was famous in the family for his "Bill Rusler breakfasts," and his homemade ice cream, both of which he always made with a lot of love. Bill lived his entire life in the Vineland community, where he farmed the land in his younger years.

In 1956, he went to work as a farm equipment salesman for Abell Truck and Equipment. In 1960, he and Eleanor purchased the International Harvester Farm Equipment dealership. In 1981, he purchased the Templeton-Bush Dealership in Rocky Ford, Colo. Bill and Eleanor, along with son Bob, owned and operated the family business, Rusler Implement Company, which celebrated its 60th anniversary Wednesday. Bill was an active, lifelong member of Vineland United Methodist Church, where he served as a member of the board and sat on several committees. He was the charter president of the Pueblo County High Booster Club and a member of the Avondale-Vineland Lions Club. He was also a member of the committee that founded the Bantam League football program in Pueblo County in 1964. The family would like to thank the Pavilion staff at Villa Pueblo for their loving care of Bill. Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral will be held with livestreaming available 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at www.MontgomerySteward.com and may also be viewed at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vineland United Methodist Church.