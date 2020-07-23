Allen "469 Dean" Tucker, 78, of La Junta, Colo., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.

Allen was born in Hydro, Okla., on Feb. 13, 1942, a son of the late Marie Lavone (Klemme) and Ernest Allen Tucker.

He was the husband of Patsy Louise (Powers) Tuckers, they were married on Nov. 4, 1972, in Rocky Ford, Colo.

He grew up in Manzanola, Colo., and attended school there. He worked on the family farm until 1983 and later doing custom work. In 1988, he began Dean’s Lawn and Landscaping. 469 Dean moved to Swink in December 1990. He remained in the Swink area the rest of his life.

He was a hard worker and loved being outside. He enjoyed putting out the Christmas lights in Swink and dress up as Santa Clause and Easter Bunny at Easter. He was known for giving out many quarters to children for remembering his phone number.

He is survived by:

Wife Patsy L. Tucker, of La Junta, Colo.;

Son Walter Tucker, of La Junta;

Daughter Kristi, wife of David Johnson, of Swink, Colo.;

Sister Fae Tucker, of Loveland, Colo.;

Brother Keith Tucker, of Rocky Ford.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Walter Tucker, Jr. of Swink, Daniel Tucker of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Justin Tucker of La Junta, Abigial Thomas of Swink; sister, Fae Tucker of Loveland; brother, Keith Tucker of Rocky Ford; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a viewing from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Ford - Ustick Funeral Home in Rocky Ford. A Memorial service will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Swink High School Football Field in Swink with Pastor Eric Graffham officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice; 531 Lewis, La Junta, Colo., 81050.

FOR THE MEMORIAL SERVICE ON TUESDAY, THE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE ENFORCED, MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.