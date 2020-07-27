Harry Akira Wyeno, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 85.

Born on Aug. 5, 1934, in Swink, Colo., Harry lived most all his life on the family farm in Crowley County. In Oct. 2017, Harry and his wife Darla moved to Lakewood, Colorado to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Harry loved his family and especially loved his grandchildren.

Harry was one of 10 children born to Toku Kadoguchi Wyeno, and the eldest son of Toku and George Gosaku Wyeno. He graduated from Crowley High School in 1952. Harry was married to Darla Higgs on April 5, 1958, and together they had two children: Leslie Gwinn and Curtis Wyeno.

Harry began taking over the management of the family farm at the age of 16 years old. In his early years of farming, he raised melons, sugar beets, onions and tomatoes. Later in life, Harry farmed mostly seed melons, alfalfa, corn, and milo. As a young farmer, in the winters, Harry also worked at the Sugar Beet Factory in Rocky Ford, Colo., and sometimes worked as a cowboy for a friend who needed help with his ranch and cattle. In the mid 1980’s after selling the farm’s water rights and transitioning the farm to grazing grass, Harry went to work for the 1st National Bank in Ordway. Harry worked as a teller and performed inspections for farm, ranch, and livestock loans. He eventually became the manager of the 1st National Bank in Rocky Ford. Harry loved working in the community and seeing his friends and fellow farmers and ranchers every day.

Harry was an active member of the Crowley Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, and later at the Ordway Methodist Church. He served on the local board of the Farmers Home Administration and was on the Board of Directors for the Crowley County Nursing Center. Harry and his wife Darla were honored as the 2005 Citizens of the Year in Crowley County, and were honored again in 2014 as the Grand Marshalls of Crowley County Days. Harry was an active member of the Crowley County Heritage Society and served the community alongside his wife, Darla, for many years.

Harry didn’t know a stranger, and had a gift for talking, storytelling, and making everyone feel welcome.

Harry loved bowling, fishing, golf, and singing. Most of all, however, Harry loved his family and sacrificed for them throughout his entire life.

Harry is survived by his wife, Darla; brother Joe Wyeno; brother Henry "Hank" Wyeno; sister Dorothy "Dottie" Adams; sister May Clermont; daughter Leslie Gwinn; son Curtis Wyeno; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Because of the current threat of the Covid virus, the family has decided to postpone services until a later date. Their desire is not to put any of their family or friends at risk. It is expected that a memorial service will be held for Harry in Crowley County sometime after the first of the year.

Memorial contributions in Harry’s memory may be made to the Crowley County Heritage Center, P. O.

Box 24, Crowley, Colo., 81033.