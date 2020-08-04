Jolene Nada Brewer, 76, of Rocky Ford, Colo., passed away Monday, July 27, at her residence.

Jolene was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1943, a daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Shaw) Schubert and the late Frederick Ralph Schubert.

She graduated from Coraopolis High School in Coraopolis, Pa.

She was the widow of Chester Edward Brewer, they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

She attended the Faith Baptist Church in Fowler, Colo.

Jolene worked several different jobs locally over the years and was very talented with her hands. She crafted many different items over the years through several mediums, such as painting, macramé, knitting, crochet. For several years she belonged to a local spinners’ guild. She purchased wool from local ranches, washed, dyed, carded, spun it on her spinning wheel and created many beautiful items with it. She won numerous ribbons and awards at various county/state fairs.

She is survived by:

Mother Mary Schubert of Chicora, Pa.;

Daughter Charlotte, wife of Cliff Hosea, of La Junta, Colo.;

Daughter Mary Anne Esparza, of Pueblo West, Colo.;

Daughter Joyce, wife of Lee Bearfoot, of Rocky Ford, Colo.;

Son Everett Brewer (Anita Yearra), of Rocky Ford;

Son Earl Brewer, of Rocky Ford;

Daughter Laura, wife of Lonye Buck, of Rocky Ford;

Sister Kay, wife of Doug Kent, of Hamilton, Mont.;

Sister Nancy, wife of Ed Weber, of Chicora, Pa.;

Sister Sandy, wife of Mark Douglas, of Oceanside, Calif.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chester on Dec. 2, 2017.

A Memorial Service was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Faith Baptist Church in Fowler with Pastor Stephen Anderson officiating. Inurnment took place prior to the services in Hillcrest Cemetery, Rocky Ford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.