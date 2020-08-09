January 5, 1951 – May 5, 2020

Bill passed away suddenly of a heart attack on May 5, 2020, at Arapahoe Park Race Track. Bill had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He was always ready with a good joke and loved brightening someone’s day with a smile. He loved all things horse related and was a regular volunteer at the La Junta Kids Rodeo & Race Meet. You would always find him in the paddock helping the kids get ready for their races. He kept them safe on the track by loaning out helmets and vests every year. Bill was a retied jockey of over 40 years and loved spending his summers at the track. He spent his life living his dreams and died doing what he loved!

He is survived by his daughter Clara Dechant, his son Eric Schneider. two sisters Rita Bay and Rae Ann Waggoner, his aunt Lois Freidenberger, four nieces, many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

The family asks in lieu of flowers please send a donation to La Junta Kids Rodeo PO Box 155 La Junta, Colo., 81050