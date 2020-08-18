Beverly A. Jones, 87, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in La Junta with her family by her side. She was born in Chelsea, OK to Eddie Lee and Mattie (Vandiver) Reed. She married her high school sweetheart Donald Jones on June 14, 1953, in La Junta. They had three children and made their family home in the Arkansas Valley. They moved to Pueblo in 1999. Don and Beverly returned to La Junta in 2017.

She was a homemaker until she went to work when her children were in High School. She worked at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center and Otero Savings in Loan. She was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived for her family taking care of them and cheering them on in all of their activities in life. She liked to sew and made many outfits for her family. She enjoyed spending summers in the mountains and going for rides looking for the wildlife.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Donald of the family home; children, Sheila (Kelly) Clodfelter and Mary Lee Garrett, both of La Junta and Curt (Janeen) Jones of Pueblo; grandchildren, Lori (Jake) Martinez, Sean (Lisa) Clodfelter, Wendy Peabody, K.C. Messick, Donnie (Caitie) Jones, and Chloe Masson; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Mattie Lee Bridges and Mary Sue (Norman) Vaughan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, brother-in-law, Bill Bridges, and grandson-in-law, Michael Masson.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be at Peacock Memorial Chapel on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sangre De Cristo Hospice (https://www.sangre.org) 1920 Valley Dr. Pueblo, Colorado, 81008 direct or though the funeral home.

